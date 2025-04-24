Unity in Candlelight: Doctors Protest Against Terrorism
Doctors and medical staff from ABVIMS and RML Hospital held a candlelight march in Delhi against the Pahalgam attack. Condemning the loss of 26 lives, they called for united action against terrorism and demanded justice. The protest is part of wider nationwide demonstrations against such violent acts.
- Country:
- India
In a poignant display of unity and grief, doctors from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences and RML Hospital participated in a candlelight march in Delhi on Thursday. The gathering was held to protest against the recent Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 individuals lost their lives.
Carrying placards denouncing terrorism and calling for a united stand against violence, the participants gathered at Jantar Mantar. The protest was a peaceful demonstration of solidarity and a demand for justice for the victims' families, as well as stricter actions against the attackers.
The Pahalgam incident has sparked nationwide outrage, prompting similar protests and candlelight vigils across the country. The medical community emphasized that such acts of violence should not disrupt the nation's peace and security, and they vowed to continue raising their voices against terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- doctors
- protest
- candlelight
- vigil
- terrorism
- Pahalgam
- attack
- India
- Unity
- Ramlul Hospital
ALSO READ
High-Profile Extradition: The Arrival of Mumbai Terror Attack Accused
Justice Takes a Leap: Rana's Extradition to India for 2008 Mumbai Attacks Case
Advocate Narender Mann Appointed as Special Public Prosecutor for Mumbai Terror Attack Case
Historic Extradition: Tahawwur Rana to Face Trial in India for 26/11 Attacks
High-Profile Trial: Mumbai Attack Case's Special Prosecutor Appointed