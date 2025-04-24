Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Sanctuary Funding Cuts
A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from withholding funds from sanctuary cities that resist cooperation with strict immigration policies. U.S. District Judge William Orrick issued the injunction, reinforcing a 2017 ruling. The lawsuit highlights budgetary and constitutional concerns over federal demands on local jurisdictions.
A federal judge has intervened against the Trump administration's plan to withhold federal funding from sanctuary cities unwilling to align with its immigration crackdown. The injunction was issued by U.S. District Judge William Orrick in response to a lawsuit led by San Francisco and joined by 15 other cities and counties.
These jurisdictions, which include Minneapolis, New Haven, Santa Fe, and Seattle, adhere to policies that limit local law enforcement's cooperation with federal immigration arrests. Proponents argue that aligning with federal demands would deter immigrants from contacting authorities, even if they are victims or witnesses to crimes.
The lawsuit contests an executive order by Trump aiming to cut funds to sanctuary cities. Judge Orrick emphasized the likely unconstitutional nature of these conditions imposed on federal funding, echoing concerns of budget uncertainty and erosion of community trust. The Justice Department, however, remains committed to defending the policy in court.
(With inputs from agencies.)
