Left Menu

Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact Progress Amid Challenges

Ukraine and the United States continue to progress on a critical minerals agreement, yet completion remains pending due to unresolved issues. Ukrainian and U.S. officials, including Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, have met to negotiate terms, while geopolitical tensions add complexity to the discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 23:46 IST
Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact Progress Amid Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine and the United States have advanced discussions on a critical minerals agreement, although it remains incomplete, Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko told Reuters.

In a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, parties discussed unresolved matters, alongside conversations about Russian assets frozen since the February 2022 invasion.

Negotiations follow a memorandum signed as a preliminary economic cooperation step, emphasizing Ukraine's mineral resources. U.S. President Donald Trump, since his second-term start in January, has backed the agreement, but February's intended signing was postponed after disputes arose between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Although President Trump anticipated a signing possibility by Thursday, Marchenko indicated a delay, with Ukrainian officials attending the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal acknowledged discussions persist despite ongoing Russian attacks on Kyiv, highlighting their unrelated nature. Emphasizing the urgency, U.S. officials noted the potential cessation of peace negotiation efforts with Russia absent progress signs.

Trump seeks privileged U.S. access to Ukraine's resources, positioning it as compensation for past U.S. military aid. Meanwhile, Bessent aims for Russian asset discourse, aligning it with broader economic partnership discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025