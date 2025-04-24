Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact Progress Amid Challenges

Ukraine and the United States have advanced discussions on a critical minerals agreement, although it remains incomplete, Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko told Reuters.

In a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, parties discussed unresolved matters, alongside conversations about Russian assets frozen since the February 2022 invasion.

Negotiations follow a memorandum signed as a preliminary economic cooperation step, emphasizing Ukraine's mineral resources. U.S. President Donald Trump, since his second-term start in January, has backed the agreement, but February's intended signing was postponed after disputes arose between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Although President Trump anticipated a signing possibility by Thursday, Marchenko indicated a delay, with Ukrainian officials attending the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal acknowledged discussions persist despite ongoing Russian attacks on Kyiv, highlighting their unrelated nature. Emphasizing the urgency, U.S. officials noted the potential cessation of peace negotiation efforts with Russia absent progress signs.

Trump seeks privileged U.S. access to Ukraine's resources, positioning it as compensation for past U.S. military aid. Meanwhile, Bessent aims for Russian asset discourse, aligning it with broader economic partnership discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)