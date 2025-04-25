Left Menu

Trump Cracks Down on Online Fundraising Platforms

President Trump has issued a memo targeting online fundraising platforms, such as ActBlue, in an effort to prevent illegal foreign contributions in U.S. elections. The move has been criticized by Democratic groups, who see it as an unlawful attempt to suppress opposition. A legal battle is anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 04:48 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 04:48 IST
Trump Cracks Down on Online Fundraising Platforms

President Donald Trump has directed a clampdown on online fundraising platforms, with ActBlue being a primary target, to curb illegal foreign contributions to U.S. elections, as per a memorandum signed Thursday.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has been tasked to investigate possible fraudulent schemes involving 'straw' or 'dummy' contributions through these platforms, which reportedly violate election laws. The White House cited instances of foreign donations uncovered during a congressional probe and in the 2024 election cycle.

ActBlue and several Democratic entities decried the memorandum, calling it an attack on democracy and grassroots political donations. They lament Trump's efforts to diminish opposition while privileging wealthy donors. This action follows a recently blocked executive order demanding proof of citizenship for voters, which faced significant legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025