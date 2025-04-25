Trump Cracks Down on Online Fundraising Platforms

President Donald Trump has directed a clampdown on online fundraising platforms, with ActBlue being a primary target, to curb illegal foreign contributions to U.S. elections, as per a memorandum signed Thursday.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has been tasked to investigate possible fraudulent schemes involving 'straw' or 'dummy' contributions through these platforms, which reportedly violate election laws. The White House cited instances of foreign donations uncovered during a congressional probe and in the 2024 election cycle.

ActBlue and several Democratic entities decried the memorandum, calling it an attack on democracy and grassroots political donations. They lament Trump's efforts to diminish opposition while privileging wealthy donors. This action follows a recently blocked executive order demanding proof of citizenship for voters, which faced significant legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)