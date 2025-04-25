Left Menu

India Honors Pope: President Murmu's Vatican Visit

President Droupadi Murmu has departed for Vatican City to attend Pope Francis's funeral. Accompanied by key Indian officials, she will represent India in offering condolences. Francis, the first non-European Pope in 1,300 years, passed away at 88. India's government has declared three days of mourning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 07:52 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 07:52 IST
President Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu left for Vatican City on Friday to participate in the funeral of the late Pope Francis, who passed away at the age of 88. Murmu is joined by Kiren Rijiju, George Kurian, and Joshua De Souza, among other Indian officials, as she represents the nation in offering condolences on behalf of the Indian government and its people.

Pope Francis, who made history as the first non-European pontiff in nearly 1,300 years, died on Easter Monday. President Murmu is scheduled to lay a wreath at the Basilica of Saint Peter in Vatican City on Friday and attend the funeral mass at Saint Peter's Square on April 26, where dignitaries from around the globe will be present.

To mark the solemn occasion, India has announced a three-day state mourning in memory of Pope Francis, reflecting the deep respect and acknowledgment of his contributions that span across nations and religions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

