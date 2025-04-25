South Korea and U.S. Negotiate Trade Package Amidst Tariff Tensions

South Korea and the U.S. are collaborating to develop a trade package aimed at resolving newly imposed U.S. tariffs. This comes before the reciprocal tariffs pause ends in July, as revealed by Seoul's delegation following their initial talks in Washington.

The U.S. and South Korean officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, engaged with South Korean Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok and Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun, though specifics on agreements remain undisclosed.

While South Korea seeks exemptions from certain U.S. tariffs and offers cooperation in shipbuilding and energy, broader discussions continue. The presidential election in June adds complexity, with experts doubting a deal can be finalized beforehand.

