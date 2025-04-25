Left Menu

Thai Prime Minister Hospitalized After Cambodia Visit

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was admitted to a hospital with a high fever after returning from a trip to Cambodia. Her scheduled meetings for Friday were postponed as she underwent observation and further tests.

  • Thailand

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was hospitalized with a high fever following a diplomatic trip to Cambodia, officials reported on Friday. Upon her return, she showed symptoms that warranted medical attention.

According to government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub, Shinawatra's condition deteriorated Thursday evening, prompting her admission to a hospital for observation and additional tests.

The Prime Minister's scheduled engagements, including meetings with Singaporean e-commerce firm Sea Limited, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, and the police policy committee, have been postponed as she recovers.

