Supreme Court Rebukes Rahul Gandhi: A Controversy Over Savarkar Remarks

The Supreme Court criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for making "irresponsible" remarks about freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar during a rally in Maharashtra. Although the court stayed criminal proceedings against him, it emphasized the importance of respecting freedom fighters and cautioned Gandhi against making such statements in the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 13:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday called out Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for what it termed "irresponsible" remarks about Vinayak Damodar Savarkar during a rally in Maharashtra, despite halting the criminal proceedings against him.

Addressing senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who represented Gandhi, the bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan urged a more nuanced understanding of historical figures, emphasizing the respectful language even Mahatma Gandhi employed in his time.

The apex court also put a stay on the Allahabad High Court's decision, instructing the Uttar Pradesh government and complainant advocate Nripendra Pandey to hold off on trial summons, though it maintained a firm stance on the need for dignified discourse concerning India's freedom fighters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

