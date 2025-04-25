Supreme Court Rebukes Rahul Gandhi: A Controversy Over Savarkar Remarks
The Supreme Court criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for making "irresponsible" remarks about freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar during a rally in Maharashtra. Although the court stayed criminal proceedings against him, it emphasized the importance of respecting freedom fighters and cautioned Gandhi against making such statements in the future.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Friday called out Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for what it termed "irresponsible" remarks about Vinayak Damodar Savarkar during a rally in Maharashtra, despite halting the criminal proceedings against him.
Addressing senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who represented Gandhi, the bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan urged a more nuanced understanding of historical figures, emphasizing the respectful language even Mahatma Gandhi employed in his time.
The apex court also put a stay on the Allahabad High Court's decision, instructing the Uttar Pradesh government and complainant advocate Nripendra Pandey to hold off on trial summons, though it maintained a firm stance on the need for dignified discourse concerning India's freedom fighters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Waqf Act will have all India ramifications, pleas should not be referred to high court: senior counsel Abhishek Singhvi.
SC pulls up Rahul Gandhi for comments on VD Savarkar, says let's not mock our freedom fighters.
SC asks Abhishek Singhvi if Rahul Gandhi knows even Mahatama Gandhi used the words 'your faithful servant' in communication to Britishers.