Supreme Court Rebukes Rahul Gandhi: A Controversy Over Savarkar Remarks

The Supreme Court on Friday called out Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for what it termed "irresponsible" remarks about Vinayak Damodar Savarkar during a rally in Maharashtra, despite halting the criminal proceedings against him.

Addressing senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who represented Gandhi, the bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan urged a more nuanced understanding of historical figures, emphasizing the respectful language even Mahatma Gandhi employed in his time.

The apex court also put a stay on the Allahabad High Court's decision, instructing the Uttar Pradesh government and complainant advocate Nripendra Pandey to hold off on trial summons, though it maintained a firm stance on the need for dignified discourse concerning India's freedom fighters.

