Iraq's World Cup Hopes in Jeopardy Amid Regional Conflict

Iraq's participation in the World Cup inter-confederation playoffs in Mexico is uncertain due to travel chaos from nearby conflicts. Airspace closures and embassy shutdowns are hindering travel plans and visa arrangements for the team and staff, threatening their ability to compete for a World Cup spot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 08:31 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 08:31 IST
Iraq's prospects for competing in the inter-confederation playoffs in Mexico, crucial for securing a place in this year's World Cup, are under threat due to travel disruptions caused by regional conflict in Iran.

Following military actions by the U.S. and Israel in Iran and retaliatory measures, airspace has been closed, and several embassies shut, posing significant challenges for Iraq's national team.

The team, backed by FIFA and the AFC, remains hopeful but is hindered by coach Graham Arnold's inability to travel from the UAE and difficulties in obtaining necessary visas for Mexico.

