Holi Celebration Turns Violent: Clash Injures 11 in Tikaria Village
In Tikaria village, a dispute during Holi celebrations escalated into violence, leaving 11 people injured. The clash involved sticks and iron rods, creating chaos until police intervention. Victims were sent for medical examinations, and complaints have prompted legal investigations.
In a shocking incident from Tikaria village in Uttar Pradesh, a Holi celebration dispute spiraled into a violent confrontation, injuring 11 individuals. The clash erupted Wednesday afternoon, involving two groups who engaged in a fierce battle with sticks and iron rods, according to police reports.
As panic ensued, local residents intervened to calm the situation before police arrived on the scene to restore order. The injured, comprising eight from one side and three from the other, were promptly sent for medical evaluations. Allegations from a local, Avdhesh, suggest that violence erupted in homes, raising concerns about safety and escalation.
Deva Station House Officer Ajay Kumar Tripathi confirmed that both parties have filed complaints, prompting upcoming legal proceedings. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation, analyzing video evidence and urging village residents to maintain peace during this period.
