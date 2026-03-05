Left Menu

Holi Celebration Turns Violent: Clash Injures 11 in Tikaria Village

In Tikaria village, a dispute during Holi celebrations escalated into violence, leaving 11 people injured. The clash involved sticks and iron rods, creating chaos until police intervention. Victims were sent for medical examinations, and complaints have prompted legal investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki(Up) | Updated: 05-03-2026 08:33 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 08:33 IST
Holi Celebration Turns Violent: Clash Injures 11 in Tikaria Village
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident from Tikaria village in Uttar Pradesh, a Holi celebration dispute spiraled into a violent confrontation, injuring 11 individuals. The clash erupted Wednesday afternoon, involving two groups who engaged in a fierce battle with sticks and iron rods, according to police reports.

As panic ensued, local residents intervened to calm the situation before police arrived on the scene to restore order. The injured, comprising eight from one side and three from the other, were promptly sent for medical evaluations. Allegations from a local, Avdhesh, suggest that violence erupted in homes, raising concerns about safety and escalation.

Deva Station House Officer Ajay Kumar Tripathi confirmed that both parties have filed complaints, prompting upcoming legal proceedings. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation, analyzing video evidence and urging village residents to maintain peace during this period.

TRENDING

1
Xi Jinping's Vision: Forging China's Path to Technological Dominance

Xi Jinping's Vision: Forging China's Path to Technological Dominance

 Global
2
Maguire Faces Legal Hurdles: Call for FA Sanction

Maguire Faces Legal Hurdles: Call for FA Sanction

 Greece
3
China's Military Spending Surge: Regional Power Play

China's Military Spending Surge: Regional Power Play

 Global
4
Taiwan Boosts Oil and Gas Stockpile Amid Global Disruptions

Taiwan Boosts Oil and Gas Stockpile Amid Global Disruptions

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026