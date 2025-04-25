Controversial Slogans Ignite Political Tensions in Asansol

On Friday, a BJP leader from West Bengal claimed pro-Pakistan slogans were shouted during a protest in Asansol against the Waqf Amendment Act, leading to a police complaint. The incident unfolded in the Railpar area of Asansol, concerning BJP's district secretary, Abhijit Ray.

Ray reported that anti-national slogans were allegedly heard, prompting a demand for a full investigation. He highlighted a video showing these events circulating on social media, which he included as evidence in his complaint to the Asansol North police station.

Amidst the controversy, senior BJP leader Amit Malviya shared the video on social media, critiquing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's governance. The authenticity of the video remains unverified by independent sources, escalating tensions in the region's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)