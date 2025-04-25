Farewell to Pope Francis: A Global Tribute

Tens of thousands descended upon St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican to say their goodbye to Pope Francis, who passed away at age 88. Visitors queued for hours to pay their respects before his funeral set for Saturday.

The basilica stayed open throughout the night, briefly closing from 2:30 to 5:30 a.m. Almost 130,000 mourners visited since the pope's body was brought to the site on Wednesday, forming queues that extended halfway down the road leading into the Vatican.

Vatican officials are preparing for high-profile delegations, including U.S. President Donald Trump, attending the funeral. A conclave to elect the next pope isn't expected to begin until May 6, with Catholic cardinals holding regular meetings in the interim.

(With inputs from agencies.)