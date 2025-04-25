Left Menu

Farewell to Pope Francis: A Global Tribute

Thousands gather at the Vatican to pay their last respects to Pope Francis, who passed away at 88. The basilica remained open overnight, allowing 130,000 visitors to bid farewell. Cardinals prepare for a conclave while world leaders arrive in Rome for the upcoming funeral.

Tens of thousands descended upon St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican to say their goodbye to Pope Francis, who passed away at age 88. Visitors queued for hours to pay their respects before his funeral set for Saturday.

The basilica stayed open throughout the night, briefly closing from 2:30 to 5:30 a.m. Almost 130,000 mourners visited since the pope's body was brought to the site on Wednesday, forming queues that extended halfway down the road leading into the Vatican.

Vatican officials are preparing for high-profile delegations, including U.S. President Donald Trump, attending the funeral. A conclave to elect the next pope isn't expected to begin until May 6, with Catholic cardinals holding regular meetings in the interim.

