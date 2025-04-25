Left Menu

Farewell to Pope Francis: A Historic Final Goodbye

Tens of thousands gathered in St. Peter's Basilica to pay their final respects to Pope Francis. As the first Western hemisphere pontiff, Francis endeared himself with his humor and reforms. Rome prepares for the funeral with heightened security as the world bids farewell to a transformative leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 15:48 IST
Farewell to Pope Francis: A Historic Final Goodbye
Pope Francis

On Friday, tens of thousands filled St. Peter's Basilica, marking the final day for public mourning before the funeral of Pope Francis. The late pontiff's body was placed on a dais at the basilica's central altar, attracting mourners from around the globe.

The 88-year-old pope, who passed away on Monday after a stroke, had his remains brought to the Vatican in a solemn procession on Wednesday. Since then, nearly 130,000 people have paid their respects, showcasing the global impact of the first South American pope, known for his humor and reforms.

Security in Rome is intensified as Saturday's funeral looms, with high-profile delegates, including U.S. President Donald Trump, expected to attend. The pope's burial will take place at St. Mary Major Basilica, deviating from tradition to honor the pontiff's final wishes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025