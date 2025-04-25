Farewell to Pope Francis: A Historic Final Goodbye

On Friday, tens of thousands filled St. Peter's Basilica, marking the final day for public mourning before the funeral of Pope Francis. The late pontiff's body was placed on a dais at the basilica's central altar, attracting mourners from around the globe.

The 88-year-old pope, who passed away on Monday after a stroke, had his remains brought to the Vatican in a solemn procession on Wednesday. Since then, nearly 130,000 people have paid their respects, showcasing the global impact of the first South American pope, known for his humor and reforms.

Security in Rome is intensified as Saturday's funeral looms, with high-profile delegates, including U.S. President Donald Trump, expected to attend. The pope's burial will take place at St. Mary Major Basilica, deviating from tradition to honor the pontiff's final wishes.

(With inputs from agencies.)