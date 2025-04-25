Controversy Erupts as Anzac Day Services Disrupted by Anti-Indigenous Protests

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has condemned the actions of anti-Indigenous rights protesters who disrupted two Anzac Day dawn services in Melbourne and Perth. The disturbances marred the solemn commemorations as hundreds of thousands across the nation gathered to honor war veterans.

The protests were particularly vocal during the Welcome to Country ceremonies, an Indigenous tradition at public events. Protesters, including self-described Nazi Jacob Hersant, disrupted the services, which the Prime Minister labeled as acts of disgraceful cowardice.

In Melbourne, protesters heckled by making divisive statements, challenging the traditional acknowledgment of Indigenous Australians. Despite the disruptions, many attendees showed support for the speakers, reinforcing the importance of celebrating Australia's Indigenous heritage as part of the national narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)