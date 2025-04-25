Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as Anzac Day Services Disrupted by Anti-Indigenous Protests

Anti-Indigenous rights protests disrupted Anzac Day dawn services in Melbourne and Perth, condemned by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as a disgrace. Protests coincided with the Welcome to Country ceremony, sparking outrage amid a politically charged pre-election atmosphere focused on Indigenous rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 25-04-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 15:52 IST
Controversy Erupts as Anzac Day Services Disrupted by Anti-Indigenous Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has condemned the actions of anti-Indigenous rights protesters who disrupted two Anzac Day dawn services in Melbourne and Perth. The disturbances marred the solemn commemorations as hundreds of thousands across the nation gathered to honor war veterans.

The protests were particularly vocal during the Welcome to Country ceremonies, an Indigenous tradition at public events. Protesters, including self-described Nazi Jacob Hersant, disrupted the services, which the Prime Minister labeled as acts of disgraceful cowardice.

In Melbourne, protesters heckled by making divisive statements, challenging the traditional acknowledgment of Indigenous Australians. Despite the disruptions, many attendees showed support for the speakers, reinforcing the importance of celebrating Australia's Indigenous heritage as part of the national narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025