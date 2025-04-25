Philippine Elections Under Siege: Alleged Chinese Interference Sparks Probe

President Ferdinand Marcos of the Philippines has initiated an investigation into alleged foreign interference in the country's upcoming elections. This decision follows a security official's warning about potential attempts by Chinese state-sponsored groups to sway the election results.

The probe was prompted after evidence presented in a Senate hearing suggested Chinese information operations might be at play. Senator Francis Tolentino highlighted a supposed connection between the Chinese embassy in Manila and local 'troll farm' operations, facilitated through financial transactions.

Despite fervent denials from China's foreign ministry, these allegations arrive amidst rising tensions between the Philippines and China over regional disputes. The focus of the May elections includes significant congressional and local positions, with the Senate elections being particularly pivotal.

