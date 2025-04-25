Valley in Grief: Pahalgam Attack Sparks Heartfelt Condemnation and Counteractions

The President of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, issued a strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, emphasizing the deep emotional impact felt throughout the valley. 'A very tragic incident this week has shaken our hearts,' he declared.

Farooq highlighted how the Kashmiris have traditionally been known for their warmth and hospitality towards tourists. He expressed grief over the loss of a local youth who died while trying to save others during the brutal attack that claimed 25 Indian and one Nepali life.

The attack, comparable to the deadly 2019 Pulwama strike, has elicited a stern response from the Indian government, including the cancellation of various diplomatic and visa services with Pakistan and the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, signaling significant diplomatic strains.

(With inputs from agencies.)