Iran Offers Diplomatic Help Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Iran has extended its offer to mediate between India and Pakistan to ease tensions following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorists killed 26 people in the attack claimed by The Resistance Front. Iran emphasized the need for regional cooperation against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 25-04-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:30 IST
Iran has stepped forward to offer assistance in easing the strained relations between India and Pakistan, provoked by the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi emphasized Tehran's readiness to mediate, highlighting the long-standing cultural ties among the three nations.

The attack in Pahalgam, located in Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in 26 fatalities, primarily targeting tourists. This marks the most significant acts of terror in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike. The Resistance Front, associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba, has taken responsibility for this act.

On Wednesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry expressed strong condemnation of the attack, which was deemed a violation of international norms. The ministry called for enhanced regional and international collaboration to combat terrorism and ensure justice for those responsible. Iran has assured its support for India during this challenging period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

