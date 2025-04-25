Federal Reclassification Sparks Fear of Mass Layoffs

The Trump administration's controversial decision to reclassify tens of thousands of federal employees as 'at-will' could lead to significant job cuts beyond the already substantial 7,000 target, according to worker advocates.

Acting Social Security Commissioner Leland Dudek's email detailing plans for reclassification has drawn scrutiny. Most notably affected are departments like the Chief Information Officer and Disability Determinations, areas not typically associated with policy-making roles, raising concerns among union officials.

Critics, including Kathleen Romig from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, caution that this measure could result in politicization of departments. Romig warns that grants, contracts, and hiring could suffer from political cronyism, indicating a potential for systemic abuse.

