IMF Members Stress Unity Amid Global Trade Turbulence

Member countries of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have highlighted the adversity brought by rising trade tensions, posing threats to growth and creating financial instability. Despite these challenges, they confirmed their commitment to the IMF's effort to navigate through uncertain economic environments.

In a statement during the IMF and World Bank's spring meetings, the IMF's steering committee reiterated its commitment to realigning quotas to reflect economic positions globally. Policymakers showed concern over U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive trade policies, which have caused economic forecasts to be slashed.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva noted the impact of global geopolitical issues on trade discussion but encouraged open member dialogue. Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan stressed the significance of cooperative discussions aimed at resolving tensions, focusing on trade and economic stability.

