Protests Erupt in Kathmandu Against Pahalgam Terror Attack
Nagarik Yuva Shakti Nepal and other groups protested outside the Pakistani embassy in Kathmandu. The demonstrations were against the Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in 26 deaths, including a Nepali tourist named Sudip Neupane. The incident was claimed by The Resistance Front.
On Saturday, Kathmandu witnessed protests outside the Pakistani embassy as Nagarik Yuva Shakti Nepal voiced their outrage over the recent Pahalgam terror attack. The tragic incident claimed 26 lives, including that of Nepali tourist, Sudip Neupane.
A crowd brandishing placards and chanting slogans such as ''Down with Islamic terrorism'' and ''Punish the terrorist'' gathered to express their indignation. Sudip Neupane, aged 27, was from Butwal in Western Nepal and tragically lost his life in the attack, which was claimed by The Resistance Front.
In solidarity, the Rastriya Prajatantra Party also held a protest at the same location, reinforcing their stance against the attack orchestrated by the banned Pakistan-linked Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot.
