Maharashtra CM Offers Condolences to Pahalgam Attack Victims' Families

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid a solemn visit to the bereaved families of Kaustubh Ganbote in Pune, who tragically lost his life in the Pahalgam terror attack last month.

Meeting with Ganbote's relatives at their Kondhwa residence, the Chief Minister extended his condolences and support. Ganbote, known for his thriving 'farsan' business, had traveled to Kashmir with his wife and the family of his close friend, Santosh Jagdale.

Both Ganbote and Jagdale were among the 26 victims who lost their lives in the April 22 terrorist assault in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, marking a tragic event that left deep scars on their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)