Compensation and Support Announced for West Bengal Victims' Families

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced an aid package for families affected by recent violence in Pahalgam and Udhampur.

The government will give Rs 10 lakh to each family and offer a job to the wife of deceased Army Havildar Jhantu Ali Shaikh.

Additionally, Rs 10,000 monthly pension will go to Bitan Adhikari's father, with compensation split between his wife and parents.

