Compensation and Support Announced for West Bengal Victims' Families
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced financial compensation and job support for families of victims from the Pahalgam terror attack and Udhampur encounter. The state will provide Rs 10 lakh to each bereaved family, plus a government job and pension for specific relatives.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced an aid package for families affected by recent violence in Pahalgam and Udhampur.
The government will give Rs 10 lakh to each family and offer a job to the wife of deceased Army Havildar Jhantu Ali Shaikh.
Additionally, Rs 10,000 monthly pension will go to Bitan Adhikari's father, with compensation split between his wife and parents.
