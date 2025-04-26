Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Bihar: Accusations and Election Anticipations

Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary blames Lalu Prasad Yadav's family for poor development, accusing them of looting. RJD criticizes PM Modi's rally timing post-Pahalgam attack. As Bihar elections near, NDA and opposition Mahagathbandhan prepare for a competitive showdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 19:14 IST
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp accusation, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary alleged that during Lalu Prasad Yadav's family's tenure in power, they significantly hindered the state's progress, claiming they 'looted' Bihar. He cited a failure to establish new universities and medical colleges as clear indicators of their lack of developmental initiatives.

Choudhary told ANI, "For 15 years, Lalu's family stalled Bihar's growth—no universities, no medical colleges, and insufficient infrastructure. Nitish Kumar brought development." Contrastingly, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bihar, condemning it as poorly timed given the country's mourning after the Pahalgam attack.

RJD, through posters in Patna, highlighted PM Modi's engagement in election rallies during a national tragedy, insinuating negligence. Meanwhile, PM Modi promised severe repercussions for those behind the Pahalgam attack. As elections approach, both the ruling NDA and the opposition Mahagathbandhan prepare for a highly competitive race in Bihar.

