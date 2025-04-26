Trump Doubts Russia's Intentions Amid Ukraine Peace Deal Skepticism

President Donald Trump on Saturday expressed skepticism regarding Russian leader Vladimir Putin's desire to end the conflict in Ukraine, despite earlier statements suggesting progress towards a peace agreement.

Trump's remarks followed a face-to-face meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of Pope Francis's funeral at the Vatican, where discussions revolved around an immediate ceasefire and peace efforts.

Despite optimism from previous diplomatic interactions, Trump hinted at further sanctions against Russia as a means to pressure Putin and cautioned that the situation requires a different approach, raising questions about the future of negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)