Trump Doubts Russia's Intentions Amid Ukraine Peace Deal Skepticism

President Donald Trump expressed doubt about Vladimir Putin's intentions in the Ukraine conflict, despite earlier optimism about a peace deal. The comments followed a brief meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at Pope Francis's funeral. Trump hinted at potential sanctions to pressure Russia into negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 26-04-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 20:46 IST
President Donald Trump on Saturday expressed skepticism regarding Russian leader Vladimir Putin's desire to end the conflict in Ukraine, despite earlier statements suggesting progress towards a peace agreement.

Trump's remarks followed a face-to-face meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of Pope Francis's funeral at the Vatican, where discussions revolved around an immediate ceasefire and peace efforts.

Despite optimism from previous diplomatic interactions, Trump hinted at further sanctions against Russia as a means to pressure Putin and cautioned that the situation requires a different approach, raising questions about the future of negotiations.

