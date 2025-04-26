EU Backing for Ukraine's Quest for Peace
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen affirmed EU support for Ukraine's peace efforts following a meeting with President Zelenskiy in Rome. The commitment was reiterated after Zelenskiy's first encounter with U.S. President Trump since their tense meeting in Washington earlier.
On Saturday, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen assured that the European Union would support Ukraine in achieving a just and lasting peace. Her statement came after discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Rome.
Speaking after their meeting, held on the sidelines of Pope Francis' funeral, von der Leyen declared on social media platform X, "Europe will always stand by Ukraine in the pursuit of peace." Her words underscored the EU's enduring commitment to Kiev amid ongoing instability.
The announcement followed President Zelenskiy's first interaction with U.S. President Donald Trump since their tense Oval Office exchange in Washington earlier this year.
