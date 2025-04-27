Left Menu

Inferno Strikes Shahid Rajaei Port Amid Iran-U.S. Talks

An explosion at Shahid Rajaei port in southern Iran linked to missile propellant chemicals killed 18 and injured 750. Occurring as U.S.-Iran talks progressed, it's assumed a mishandling incident. Investigations launched while environmental and public health impacts are addressed locally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muscat | Updated: 27-04-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 10:23 IST
Inferno Strikes Shahid Rajaei Port Amid Iran-U.S. Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Oman

A fierce explosion at the Shahid Rajaei port in southern Iran on Saturday resulted in the deaths of 18 individuals and left around 750 injured. The blast, reportedly tied to a shipment of chemicals used in missile propellants, took place as the U.S. and Iran engaged in nuclear negotiations in Oman.

Onlookers captured footage of helicopters dousing the inferno with water as the flames raged through the night into Sunday morning. The incident raised suspicions, although no accusations of an attack were made. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi acknowledged heightened security measures due to historical sabotage attempts.

Local authorities have initiated an investigation into the cause of the explosion, which likely resulted from mishandling chemical shipments. The Interior Ministry and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed condolences, as officials worked to mitigate environmental hazards resulting from the blast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025