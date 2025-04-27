Inferno Strikes Shahid Rajaei Port Amid Iran-U.S. Talks

A fierce explosion at the Shahid Rajaei port in southern Iran on Saturday resulted in the deaths of 18 individuals and left around 750 injured. The blast, reportedly tied to a shipment of chemicals used in missile propellants, took place as the U.S. and Iran engaged in nuclear negotiations in Oman.

Onlookers captured footage of helicopters dousing the inferno with water as the flames raged through the night into Sunday morning. The incident raised suspicions, although no accusations of an attack were made. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi acknowledged heightened security measures due to historical sabotage attempts.

Local authorities have initiated an investigation into the cause of the explosion, which likely resulted from mishandling chemical shipments. The Interior Ministry and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed condolences, as officials worked to mitigate environmental hazards resulting from the blast.

