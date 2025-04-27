Tragedy Strikes Vancouver: Driver Plows into Festival Crowd

A tragic incident unfolded in Vancouver when a driver plowed into a crowd at a Filipino street festival, resulting in several fatalities and numerous injuries, police confirmed.

The driver responsible was swiftly taken into custody, although further details remain scarce as updates are anticipated later. The tragedy struck around 8 p.m. near East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street, during the Lapu Lapu Day Block Party.

In response, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed deep sorrow over the shocking event. Vancouver's Mayor Ken Sim and British Columbia Premier David Eby shared similar sentiments on social media.

