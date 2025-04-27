Left Menu

Gaza on the Brink: Starvation and Struggle Under Blockade

Gaza faces a severe humanitarian crisis as Israel's blockade halts the flow of essential supplies. Palestinian families are resorting to subsistence diets, while malnutrition severely affects children's health. Medical experts warn of long-term consequences as aid groups swiftly deplete food stocks, risking widespread starvation across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khanyounis | Updated: 27-04-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 14:12 IST
Gaza on the Brink: Starvation and Struggle Under Blockade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • West Bank and Gaza

For almost two months, the Gaza Strip has been cut off from essential supplies like food, fuel, and medicine due to an Israeli blockade. Aid organizations wrestle with dwindling resources, leaving Palestinian families desperately struggling to feed themselves.

In the tent camp of Khan Younis, families like that of Mariam al-Najjar make do with paltry meals of canned vegetables and rice. Once known for lavish Friday meals, many now face scarcity and skyrocketing prices.

Doctors raise alarms about child malnutrition accelerating, threatening long-term health damage. As humanitarian aid thins out further, experts brace for an escalation in malnutrition rates amid allegations against Israel and the fragile ceasefire dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025