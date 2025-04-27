Gaza on the Brink: Starvation and Struggle Under Blockade
Gaza faces a severe humanitarian crisis as Israel's blockade halts the flow of essential supplies. Palestinian families are resorting to subsistence diets, while malnutrition severely affects children's health. Medical experts warn of long-term consequences as aid groups swiftly deplete food stocks, risking widespread starvation across the region.
For almost two months, the Gaza Strip has been cut off from essential supplies like food, fuel, and medicine due to an Israeli blockade. Aid organizations wrestle with dwindling resources, leaving Palestinian families desperately struggling to feed themselves.
In the tent camp of Khan Younis, families like that of Mariam al-Najjar make do with paltry meals of canned vegetables and rice. Once known for lavish Friday meals, many now face scarcity and skyrocketing prices.
Doctors raise alarms about child malnutrition accelerating, threatening long-term health damage. As humanitarian aid thins out further, experts brace for an escalation in malnutrition rates amid allegations against Israel and the fragile ceasefire dynamics.
