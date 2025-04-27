Left Menu

Lee Jae-myung Makes a Comeback as Presidential Candidate

Lee Jae-myung, former leader of South Korea's main liberal opposition party, has been selected as the presidential candidate for the upcoming election on June 3. Lee secured nearly 90% of the primary votes, defeating two rivals, in a bid to replace the recently ousted conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 27-04-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 14:34 IST
Lee Jae-myung Makes a Comeback as Presidential Candidate
Lee Jae-myung
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a decisive move, South Korea's main liberal opposition party has appointed Lee Jae-myung as its presidential candidate. The announcement came after Lee secured nearly 90% of the votes in the party's primary election, easily outdistancing his two competitors.

This election comes on the heels of the recent ousting of conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol, a development that has unsettled the nation's political landscape. Lee's candidacy is seen as a significant comeback, especially after his narrow loss in the 2022 presidential race to Yoon.

The Democratic Party's choice of Lee highlights a strategic shift as they aim to retake leadership amid a contentious political atmosphere. Lee's strong primary performance underscores a substantial backing within his party, setting the stage for a competitive election on June 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025