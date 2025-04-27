Lee Jae-myung Makes a Comeback as Presidential Candidate

In a decisive move, South Korea's main liberal opposition party has appointed Lee Jae-myung as its presidential candidate. The announcement came after Lee secured nearly 90% of the votes in the party's primary election, easily outdistancing his two competitors.

This election comes on the heels of the recent ousting of conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol, a development that has unsettled the nation's political landscape. Lee's candidacy is seen as a significant comeback, especially after his narrow loss in the 2022 presidential race to Yoon.

The Democratic Party's choice of Lee highlights a strategic shift as they aim to retake leadership amid a contentious political atmosphere. Lee's strong primary performance underscores a substantial backing within his party, setting the stage for a competitive election on June 3.

