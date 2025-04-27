A tragic incident unfolded in Vancouver as a vehicle plowed into a crowd during the Lapu-Lapu Day festival, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries. Police have arrested a 30-year-old male suspect but firmly ruled out terrorism as a motive, pending further investigation into the horrific event.

Vancouver interim police chief Steve Rai stated, "There was a number of deceased, a number also injured." Buch asians the exact figures remain unconfirmed. Eyewitness accounts described an erratic driver who was restrained by festival-goers before police arrived.

Celebrating the rich cultural contribution of the Filipino-Canadian community, the festival turned heartbreaking with the crash. Despite the tragedy, local leaders and officials expressed resilience, emphasizing the enduring spirit of the community in the face of an unexpected calamity.

(With inputs from agencies.)