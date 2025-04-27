Left Menu

Rane Challenges Remarks on Indus Treaty Amidst Security Measures

Former Union minister Narayan Rane disagreed with spiritual leader Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati's critique of India's strategy on the Indus river. Post the Pahalgam attack, the Centre undertook several actions against Pakistan, including putting the Indus Waters Treaty on hold. Rane discussed local development and job creation plans for Sindhudurg district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 16:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former Union minister Narayan Rane has publicly opposed the views of Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati regarding India's strategic decisions on the Indus river waters. Rane insists that moves taken by PM Modi after the Pahalgam attack for national security shouldn't be subjected to public debate.

Following the attack where 26 people were killed by terrorists in Kashmir's Anantnag, measures were taken by the Centre to hold Pakistan accountable, notably suspending the Indus Waters Treaty. Rane contends this is a matter of security and should not be questioned, as he references the viral video by the Shankaracharya calling out India's infrastructural deficits in managing the Indus water.

An integral part of the discussion included Rane's plans for socio-economic growth in Sindhudurg district. He announced his intentions to create 500 manufacturing units, expected to generate substantial employment, and addressed potential concerns related to the Shaktipeeth Expressway, ensuring fair compensation for affected farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

