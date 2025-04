Escalating Drone Assault: Russia Intensifies Strikes Across Ukraine Amid Peace Deal Skepticism

Russia executed an extensive drone offensive across Ukraine, targeting numerous regions and causing casualties, authorities reported. This attack followed US President Donald Trump publicly questioning Russian President Vladimir Putin's desire to conclude the conflict.

A fatality and an injury were confirmed in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region, marking the third successive night of strikes, regional Governor Serhii Lysak confirmed. Meanwhile, ongoing hostilities in the Kursk region contradict Russia's claim of regained control.

President Trump expressed skepticism about peace prospects, even as discussions with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy continued. Ukraine intercepted numerous drones during the latest onslaught, with further injuries reported from Russian airstrikes and shelling.

