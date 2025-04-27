Mixed Signals: The Trade Talks Tango Between the U.S. and China

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration sent mixed signals on Sunday regarding ongoing trade talks with China, leading to confusion over whether negotiations about tariffs are truly in progress.

While President Trump insisted discussions were taking place, Beijing's officials contradicted these claims. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who recently met with Chinese counterparts, did not bring up tariffs during those interactions.

In contrast, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins claimed daily communications with China. As the trade war continues, the U.S. is experiencing unprecedented market volatility, shaking investor confidence in American assets.

