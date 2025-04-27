Left Menu

Mixed Signals: The Trade Talks Tango Between the U.S. and China

Conflicting reports from Donald Trump's cabinet members have added complexity to the trade discussions between the U.S. and China. Despite Trump asserting negotiations are ongoing, Beijing denies such talks. Treasury and Agriculture Secretaries provide contrasting insights on the status of tariff conversations amid global economic concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-04-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 19:59 IST
Mixed Signals: The Trade Talks Tango Between the U.S. and China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration sent mixed signals on Sunday regarding ongoing trade talks with China, leading to confusion over whether negotiations about tariffs are truly in progress.

While President Trump insisted discussions were taking place, Beijing's officials contradicted these claims. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who recently met with Chinese counterparts, did not bring up tariffs during those interactions.

In contrast, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins claimed daily communications with China. As the trade war continues, the U.S. is experiencing unprecedented market volatility, shaking investor confidence in American assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025