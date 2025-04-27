Mixed Signals: The Trade Talks Tango Between the U.S. and China
Conflicting reports from Donald Trump's cabinet members have added complexity to the trade discussions between the U.S. and China. Despite Trump asserting negotiations are ongoing, Beijing denies such talks. Treasury and Agriculture Secretaries provide contrasting insights on the status of tariff conversations amid global economic concerns.
WASHINGTON - The Trump administration sent mixed signals on Sunday regarding ongoing trade talks with China, leading to confusion over whether negotiations about tariffs are truly in progress.
While President Trump insisted discussions were taking place, Beijing's officials contradicted these claims. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who recently met with Chinese counterparts, did not bring up tariffs during those interactions.
In contrast, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins claimed daily communications with China. As the trade war continues, the U.S. is experiencing unprecedented market volatility, shaking investor confidence in American assets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Goldman Sachs Surpasses Profit Estimates, Navigates Market Volatility
Goldman Sachs Thrives Amid Market Volatility
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms
Goldman Sachs Thrives Amid Market Volatility, Faces Tariff Challenges
Market Volatility Looms Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty and Global Indices Dip