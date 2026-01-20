Left Menu

U.S. Treasury Secretary Urges Fed Neutrality Amid Legal Disputes

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent criticized Fed Chair Jerome Powell's plan to attend Supreme Court arguments regarding President Trump's attempt to oust Fed Governor Lisa Cook. The case exposes tensions over Fed independence as Trump seeks a successor for Powell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:06 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Urges Fed Neutrality Amid Legal Disputes
Scott Bessent

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has voiced opposition to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell attending Supreme Court arguments over President Trump's effort to dismiss a central bank governor.

The Supreme Court is set to deliberate on the legality of Trump's move to remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook. Powell's attendance, viewed as provocative amid the administration's strife with the Fed, underscores concerns over politicizing the central bank.

Treasury Secretary Bessent's remarks highlight fears surrounding the Fed's autonomy, especially as Trump considers a successor for Powell, whose term ends in May.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Chaos: Dollar Dives Amid Global Tensions

Currency Chaos: Dollar Dives Amid Global Tensions

 Global
2
South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

 South Korea
3
Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

 Global
4
Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026