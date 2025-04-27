Left Menu

BJP Condemns Violence with Candlelit Vigils Across West Bengal

The BJP in West Bengal, led by state president Sukanta Majumdar and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, held candlelight vigils to honor lives lost in the Pahalgam terror attack and communal violence in Murshidabad. The party vows strict action against perpetrators as tensions arise in the state.

  • Country:
  • India

In an emotional tribute, the BJP orchestrated candlelight vigils across West Bengal, honoring those who perished in the Pahalgam terror attack. The state president, Sukanta Majumdar, and Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, spearheaded the initiative, lighting clay lamps in memory of the victims.

Majumdar vowed swift and firm action against those behind the Kashmir incident that claimed 26 lives, including numerous tourists. The BJP also paid homage to Chandan Das and Haragobinda Das, victims of violence amidst anti-Waqf Amendment Act protests in Murshidabad.

Additionally, tributes were extended to Jhantu Ali Sheikh, a soldier from Bengal's Nadia district who lost his life in an anti-terror operation in Kashmir. With rising tensions in the state, the BJP acknowledges potential repercussions and pledges timely action.

