Unity Triumphs: Leaders Address Pahalgam Attack
NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar applauded Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh for their mature response during an all-party meeting discussing the Pahalgam attack. Pawar emphasized the importance of creating trust among those affected, while Kashmiris united publicly against terrorism.
- Country:
- India
Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh adopted a mature and accountable stance during an all-party meeting about the April 22 Pahalgam attack, according to NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar. The ministers acknowledged governmental shortcomings, marking a significant step forward in addressing the issue.
The meeting, which included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, focused on solutions rather than lingering on blame. Pawar highlighted the necessity of building trust among those affected, pivoting the discussion towards productive actions.
In solidarity, the Kashmiri populace, including both Hindus and the Muslim majority, united in condemnation of the attack, demonstrating a collective resolve against terrorism. Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah assured that the unity and bond within the region would remain unbroken, a sentiment echoed by Supriya Sule in communications with Abdullah.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Kashmir: College Picnic Ends in Fatal Accident
Shivaji Maharaj not limited to Maharashtra, his legacy of unity an inspiration for country: HM Amit Shah at Raigad fort.
Earthquake Shakes Jammu and Kashmir: No Damage Reported
Tragedy Strikes: College Bus Accident in Jammu and Kashmir Claims Two Lives
Tragic College Bus Accident in Jammu and Kashmir Claims Young Lives