Unity Triumphs: Leaders Address Pahalgam Attack

Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh adopted a mature and accountable stance during an all-party meeting about the April 22 Pahalgam attack, according to NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar. The ministers acknowledged governmental shortcomings, marking a significant step forward in addressing the issue.

The meeting, which included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, focused on solutions rather than lingering on blame. Pawar highlighted the necessity of building trust among those affected, pivoting the discussion towards productive actions.

In solidarity, the Kashmiri populace, including both Hindus and the Muslim majority, united in condemnation of the attack, demonstrating a collective resolve against terrorism. Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah assured that the unity and bond within the region would remain unbroken, a sentiment echoed by Supriya Sule in communications with Abdullah.

(With inputs from agencies.)