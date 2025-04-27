Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Israeli Jets Strike Beirut Suburbs, Violating Ceasefire

Israeli jets struck Beirut's southern suburbs targeting Hezbollah's missile storage facilities, marking the third attack since a ceasefire. The strike generated panic, and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned it, urging international intervention. Hezbollah threatens retaliation, raising concerns over regional stability and the effectiveness of the ceasefire agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 27-04-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 22:32 IST
Tensions Rise as Israeli Jets Strike Beirut Suburbs, Violating Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

On Sunday, Israeli jets conducted airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, targeting what they claim to be Hezbollah's precision-guided missile storage facilities. This marked the third such attack on the area since the ceasefire took effect in late November.

Witnesses reported a significant plume of smoke and the destruction of a makeshift hangar housing burned trucks. The strikes did not result in immediate casualties. The Israeli military justified the actions, accusing Hezbollah of violating the ceasefire agreement by storing advanced weaponry.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the aggression, calling on international bodies to pressure Israel into halting its attacks. The incident has heightened fears of renewed conflict, with Hezbollah expressing readiness to respond if the strikes persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025