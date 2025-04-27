Tensions Rise as Israeli Jets Strike Beirut Suburbs, Violating Ceasefire

On Sunday, Israeli jets conducted airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, targeting what they claim to be Hezbollah's precision-guided missile storage facilities. This marked the third such attack on the area since the ceasefire took effect in late November.

Witnesses reported a significant plume of smoke and the destruction of a makeshift hangar housing burned trucks. The strikes did not result in immediate casualties. The Israeli military justified the actions, accusing Hezbollah of violating the ceasefire agreement by storing advanced weaponry.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the aggression, calling on international bodies to pressure Israel into halting its attacks. The incident has heightened fears of renewed conflict, with Hezbollah expressing readiness to respond if the strikes persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)