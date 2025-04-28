Left Menu

Xi's Shadow: He Lifeng's Subtle Influence on Sino-American Trade

He Lifeng, Vice Premier of China, impresses Western executives and diplomats through his role as a key economic negotiator amid tense Sino-American trade relations. Despite not being an innovator, He's diplomatic acumen and alignment with Xi Jinping's strategies bolster his influence on China's economic policy.

Updated: 28-04-2025 07:31 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 07:31 IST
In a series of pivotal meetings in Beijing last month, He Lifeng, China's Vice Premier and longstanding ally of Xi Jinping, left a significant mark on visiting Western business leaders. Serving as China's chief negotiator amidst ongoing trade tensions with the United States, He has shown an impressive ability to navigate complex economic discussions.

Despite his longstanding role in China's economic framework, He's recent engagements with foreign investors have marked a notable shift. Originally perceived as a conventional bureaucrat resistant to informal exchanges, He has adapted, increasingly impressing Western executives with his grasp of global trade nuances and China's intricate economic policies.

His tenure has aligned closely with Xi's export-driven vision, including the defense of China's trade surplus. By building on his reputation as a pragmatic and effective communicator, He is also spearheading key international engagements, such as upcoming economic dialogues in Europe, underscoring his evolving role on the global stage.

