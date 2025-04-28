Tragic Airstrike in Yemen: Houthi Rebels Report Devastating Casualties

An alleged US airstrike in Yemen has resulted in a tragic loss of life, with Houthi rebels reporting that 68 people were killed. The strike targeted a prison holding African migrants in Saada province, according to the rebels' account.

The Civil Defence organization under the control of the Houthis announced that 47 more individuals were injured. Footage aired by the al-Masirah satellite news channel displayed harrowing images of the aftermath.

The US military has not yet commented on the allegations put forward by the Houthis. This development adds to the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

(With inputs from agencies.)