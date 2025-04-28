Tragic Airstrike in Yemen: Houthi Rebels Report Devastating Casualties
Yemen's Houthi rebels updated the death toll to 68 people after an alleged US airstrike hit a prison with African migrants. An additional 47 were reported injured by the Civil Defence organization. The US military has yet to respond to accusations.
An alleged US airstrike in Yemen has resulted in a tragic loss of life, with Houthi rebels reporting that 68 people were killed. The strike targeted a prison holding African migrants in Saada province, according to the rebels' account.
The Civil Defence organization under the control of the Houthis announced that 47 more individuals were injured. Footage aired by the al-Masirah satellite news channel displayed harrowing images of the aftermath.
The US military has not yet commented on the allegations put forward by the Houthis. This development adds to the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Yemen.
