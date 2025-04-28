Left Menu

The New Faces of Germany's Coalition Cabinet: A Strategic Political Shift

In Berlin, a new coalition government led by Friedrich Merz is forming. Merz has appointed allies and corporate executives to tackle Germany's economic challenges. Key positions like the economy ministry and foreign ministry are being filled as the coalition, including the SPD, prepares for its official start in May.

Updated: 28-04-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 15:48 IST
  • Germany

A new coalition government is emerging in Berlin under the leadership of Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz. With a focus on addressing Germany's economic struggles, Merz is filling his cabinet with trusted allies and corporate leaders. The CDU/CSU bloc has announced its nominees, but the junior coalition partner, the SPD, has yet to disclose its candidates for crucial positions such as finance and defense.

The coalition is expected to officially take office on May 6. Key appointments made so far include Katherina Reiche for the Economy Ministry, who comes from a background in energy infrastructure, and Johann Wadephul for the Foreign Ministry, known for his alignment with Merz's foreign policy goals. Thorsten Frei is set to be the Chancellery Chief-of-Staff, indicating a strong core of Merz loyalists.

Other notable appointees include Karsten Wildberger for the Digital Ministry, tasked with modernizing the nation's tech infrastructure, and Patrick Schnieder for the Transport Ministry. Nina Warken takes the Health Ministry, while Karin Prien will serve as Education and Family Minister, bringing experience from regional politics.

