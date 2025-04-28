Gaza's Crisis Deepens: A Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolds

In a humanitarian crisis gripping the Gaza Strip, a two-month-long blockade has halted essential supplies, including food, fuel, and medicine, from entering the area, leading to severe shortages.

Families, including the al-Najjar family in Khan Younis, rely on canned vegetables and rice for survival as the prices of scarce goods like meat and tomatoes have skyrocketed beyond affordability. Charity kitchens, the lifeline for many, face imminent closure, raising fears of worsening malnutrition and hunger among children.

The blockade, intended to pressure Hamas following its deadly attack on Israel, has drawn international criticism for its devastating impact on Gaza's population, with rights groups labeling it a starvation tactic.

