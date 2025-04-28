Arrest Made in High-Profile Purse Theft: Illegal Immigrant Suspect

A suspect has been apprehended by authorities related to the theft of U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's purse during a dining incident in Washington, D.C., according to a statement from the Secret Service.

Law enforcement officials have not disclosed the suspect's name, but identified him as a serial offender posing no immediate threat to Secretary Noem. The Metropolitan Police Department has revealed that a 49-year-old man, Mario Bustamante Leiva, was taken into custody, facing multiple robbery charges from prior incidents before the Noem purse theft on Easter Sunday.

Secretary Noem, a known supporter of stricter immigration policies, pointed out the suspect's illegal immigration status. The Secret Service, taking over the investigation, referred to potential device and credit card fraud connected to the case. Noem's stolen purse reportedly contained her department badge and $3,000 in cash.

