Arrest Made in High-Profile Purse Theft: Illegal Immigrant Suspect
A suspect has been arrested in connection to the theft of U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's purse at a Washington restaurant. The suspect, Mario Bustamante Leiva, faces robbery charges for other incidents. Noem emphasized the individual's illegal status in the U.S. and acknowledged the police and Secret Service's efforts.
A suspect has been apprehended by authorities related to the theft of U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's purse during a dining incident in Washington, D.C., according to a statement from the Secret Service.
Law enforcement officials have not disclosed the suspect's name, but identified him as a serial offender posing no immediate threat to Secretary Noem. The Metropolitan Police Department has revealed that a 49-year-old man, Mario Bustamante Leiva, was taken into custody, facing multiple robbery charges from prior incidents before the Noem purse theft on Easter Sunday.
Secretary Noem, a known supporter of stricter immigration policies, pointed out the suspect's illegal immigration status. The Secret Service, taking over the investigation, referred to potential device and credit card fraud connected to the case. Noem's stolen purse reportedly contained her department badge and $3,000 in cash.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Whistleblower Raises Alarms Over Potential Cybersecurity Breach Involving Elon Musk's Team
Delhi Court Faces Chilling Echoes of 2001 in New Parliament Security Breach Case
Whistleblower Claims Musk's Team Behind Major Cybersecurity Breach
Security Breach: An Intruder Sets Pennsylvania Governor's Mansion Ablaze
Stowaway Sneaks Onto NY-Paris Flight: A Security Breach Unveiled