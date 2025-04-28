Left Menu

Torn Between Two Lands: Struggle of Pakistani Wives in Kashmir

Pakistani wives of ex-militants living in Kashmir under a rehabilitation policy face deportation threats. Alyza Rafiq and Zahida Begum urge the government to let them stay, having built lives and families there. Both women fear returning to Pakistan and plead for compassion from authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bandipora | Updated: 28-04-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 17:04 IST
Pakistani wives of former militants residing in Kashmir under the 2010 rehabilitation policy are facing the threat of deportation. These women express a strong desire to remain in India, fearing the implications of returning to their native country.

Alyza Rafiq, who settled in Kashmir with her family in 2013, found herself at the center of this humanitarian dilemma. She implored authorities to allow her to stay, citing emotional and logistical bonds tied to her life in India.

Zahida Begum, another woman in a similar situation, shared her deep concern over the impact of deportation on her children's lives. Having integrated into society, both women wield government-issued identification documents yet face an uncertain future.

