Torn Between Two Lands: Struggle of Pakistani Wives in Kashmir

Pakistani wives of former militants residing in Kashmir under the 2010 rehabilitation policy are facing the threat of deportation. These women express a strong desire to remain in India, fearing the implications of returning to their native country.

Alyza Rafiq, who settled in Kashmir with her family in 2013, found herself at the center of this humanitarian dilemma. She implored authorities to allow her to stay, citing emotional and logistical bonds tied to her life in India.

Zahida Begum, another woman in a similar situation, shared her deep concern over the impact of deportation on her children's lives. Having integrated into society, both women wield government-issued identification documents yet face an uncertain future.

