Former MP Bansa Gopal Chowdhury Expelled from CPI(M) Amid Scandal

In a significant move, the CPI(M) has expelled Bansa Gopal Chowdhury, a former Lok Sabha MP and minister in the Left Front government, over serious allegations of misconduct.

The decision was made by the party's state committee after its Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) investigated claims of improper behavior from a Murshidabad district woman party member.

The ICC's findings showed Chowdhury's actions to be untenable, leading to his expulsion due to moral degradation and the failure of reform attempts by the district committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)