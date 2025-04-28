Left Menu

Former MP Bansa Gopal Chowdhury Expelled from CPI(M) Amid Scandal

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has expelled former Lok Sabha MP Bansa Gopal Chowdhury from its ranks following allegations of misconduct and moral degradation. The decision came after an internal complaint by a female party member, prompting the state committee to act on the recommendation of its Internal Complaint Committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-04-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 17:28 IST
Former MP Bansa Gopal Chowdhury Expelled from CPI(M) Amid Scandal
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the CPI(M) has expelled Bansa Gopal Chowdhury, a former Lok Sabha MP and minister in the Left Front government, over serious allegations of misconduct.

The decision was made by the party's state committee after its Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) investigated claims of improper behavior from a Murshidabad district woman party member.

The ICC's findings showed Chowdhury's actions to be untenable, leading to his expulsion due to moral degradation and the failure of reform attempts by the district committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025