Former MP Bansa Gopal Chowdhury Expelled from CPI(M) Amid Scandal
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has expelled former Lok Sabha MP Bansa Gopal Chowdhury from its ranks following allegations of misconduct and moral degradation. The decision came after an internal complaint by a female party member, prompting the state committee to act on the recommendation of its Internal Complaint Committee.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-04-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 17:28 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, the CPI(M) has expelled Bansa Gopal Chowdhury, a former Lok Sabha MP and minister in the Left Front government, over serious allegations of misconduct.
The decision was made by the party's state committee after its Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) investigated claims of improper behavior from a Murshidabad district woman party member.
The ICC's findings showed Chowdhury's actions to be untenable, leading to his expulsion due to moral degradation and the failure of reform attempts by the district committee.
(With inputs from agencies.)
