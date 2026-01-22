Left Menu

Bangladesh's Controversial World Cup Decision: A Standoff with ICC

Bangladesh has refused to send its national cricket team to the T20 World Cup in India, allowing Scotland to potentially take its place. This decision follows the ICC's rejection of Bangladesh's demand for a venue change due to unresolved security concerns for players in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 22-01-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 17:02 IST
Bangladesh's Controversial World Cup Decision: A Standoff with ICC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a bold move, Bangladesh has declined to send its national cricket team to the upcoming T20 World Cup in India. This decision opens the door for Scotland to fill their spot after the International Cricket Council (ICC) dismissed Bangladesh's request for relocating the games.

The ICC had given Bangladesh a deadline to confirm their participation or face replacement due to what they deemed unsubstantiated security threats. Following discussions with players, Bangladesh's sports advisor, Asif Nazrul, announced the team's refusal to comply.

Despite their hard-earned place in the tournament, Bangladesh remains steadfast that existing security risks, particularly following the exclusion of pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL, warrant reevaluation of the situation. They appeal to the ICC for reconsideration, hoping to play in Sri Lanka instead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Thirst: Water Crisis Amid Ammonia Surge

Delhi's Thirst: Water Crisis Amid Ammonia Surge

 India
2
High Seas Interception: French Navy Stops Russian Tanker Running Shadow Oil Trade

High Seas Interception: French Navy Stops Russian Tanker Running Shadow Oil ...

 Global
3
Bribery Bust: Two Government Officials Nabbed in Ernakulam and Kottayam

Bribery Bust: Two Government Officials Nabbed in Ernakulam and Kottayam

 India
4
Delhi-NCR Sees Relief as Stage III Air Quality Restrictions Lifted

Delhi-NCR Sees Relief as Stage III Air Quality Restrictions Lifted

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026