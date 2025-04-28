Left Menu

Controversial Comments Stir Tensions in Congress-BJP Rift

The BJP criticizes Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, for comments questioning Pahalgam terror attack accounts and opposing war with Pakistan. Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad accuses Congress of insensitivity and wonders about the opposition's stance on unity. The controversy highlights the ongoing tensions between the parties.

Updated: 28-04-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 17:44 IST
Controversial Comments Stir Tensions in Congress-BJP Rift
  India

Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has called out Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi over controversial remarks relating to the Pahalgam terror attack, which took the lives of numerous victims.

Prasad emphasized that such statements, questioning the need for a war with Pakistan and the religious identification of the victims, reflect insensitivity amid national grief.

He raised concerns about whether these opposition leaders are merely making formal statements of unity while secretly allowing divisive rhetoric, questioning the Congress's leadership control over its members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

