Controversial Comments Stir Tensions in Congress-BJP Rift

Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has called out Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi over controversial remarks relating to the Pahalgam terror attack, which took the lives of numerous victims.

Prasad emphasized that such statements, questioning the need for a war with Pakistan and the religious identification of the victims, reflect insensitivity amid national grief.

He raised concerns about whether these opposition leaders are merely making formal statements of unity while secretly allowing divisive rhetoric, questioning the Congress's leadership control over its members.

