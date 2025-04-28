Controversial Comments Stir Tensions in Congress-BJP Rift
The BJP criticizes Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, for comments questioning Pahalgam terror attack accounts and opposing war with Pakistan. Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad accuses Congress of insensitivity and wonders about the opposition's stance on unity. The controversy highlights the ongoing tensions between the parties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 17:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has called out Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi over controversial remarks relating to the Pahalgam terror attack, which took the lives of numerous victims.
Prasad emphasized that such statements, questioning the need for a war with Pakistan and the religious identification of the victims, reflect insensitivity amid national grief.
He raised concerns about whether these opposition leaders are merely making formal statements of unity while secretly allowing divisive rhetoric, questioning the Congress's leadership control over its members.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nation Unites in Grief: Vigils and Action in Wake of Pahalgam Attack
Kolkata Mourns: Return of Victims' Bodies from Pahalgam Attack
Manhunt Intensifies as Sketches Released for Pahalgam Attack Suspects
Former J&K DGP Vaid Blames Pakistan Army for Pahalgam Attack
Crisis Talks in Wake of Pahalgam Attack