Scrutiny Over CAA Intensifies Amidst Visa Revocations for Pakistani Nationals
Amidst revocations of visas for Pakistani nationals, TMC MP Saket Gokhale questioned the Citizenship Amendment Act, alleging it targets minorities. As only 350 people have gained citizenship under the CAA, concerns rise over its effectiveness and intentions, especially regarding India's relations with Pakistan following recent terror attacks.
The Centre's decision to revoke visas for Pakistani nationals has sparked renewed scrutiny over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale has challenged the rationale behind CAA, suggesting it unfairly targets minorities akin to the Waqf Amendment Act.
Gokhale, representing TMC in the Rajya Sabha, pointed out that a mere 350 individuals have been granted Indian citizenship under the CAA. Contrary to expectations, the Ministry of External Affairs stated the visa revocations do not affect long-term visas issued to Pakistani Hindus, which remain valid.
Despite the Modi government's claims of protecting persecuted minorities, Gokhale argues that the recent visa cancellations will force minorities who arrived post-2014 back to Pakistan. The already tense India-Pakistan relations have further deteriorated following the Pahalgam terror attack, which preceded the visa cancellations affecting categories like business and visitor visas.
