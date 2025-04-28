Trinidad and Tobago Votes: Snap Elections Amid Economic and Crime Concerns
Trinidad and Tobago conducted snap elections after the Prime Minister demanded parliamentary dissolution. Voters selected among 41 candidates for the House of Representatives in the context of rising crime and economic challenges. The main parties are led by Stuart Young and Kamla Persad-Bissessar, respectively.
In an unexpected political maneuver, Trinidad and Tobago held snap elections on Monday following the Prime Minister's directive to dissolve Parliament last month.
The nation's 1.4 million citizens were tasked with choosing 41 representatives for the House of Representatives. Majority victory requires securing 21 seats, and the leader of the winning party usually becomes the Prime Minister. The primary contenders include current Prime Minister Stuart Young of the People's National Movement and Kamla Persad-Bissessar of the United National Congress.
The decision to hold elections earlier than planned comes amid economic challenges and a crime surge, aggravating public dissatisfaction over Young's appointment as Prime Minister after Keith Rowley's resignation. The Senate's 32 members remain appointed, not elected.
