Nepal Gears Up for Historic House of Representatives Election

Nepal's Election Commission announced Thursday that preparations for the March 5 House of Representatives election are in their final stages. Crucial election materials, including 41.15 million ballot papers, have reached all 165 constituencies nationwide, according to EC spokesperson Narayan Prasad Bhattarai.

The comprehensive voter education initiative, underway in all 753 local bodies since February 15, is set to conclude by March 1. Political parties have been vigorously campaigning since February 16, under the watchful eye of the Election Code of Conduct Monitoring Committee. The EC has urged campaigns to remain 'modest and civilised.' Acting Chief Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari emphasized the Commission's commitment to a fair election.

The government will observe a three-day holiday starting March 4 to boost voter turnout. This election marks the first since the 2021 upheaval that ousted K P Sharma Oli's government, with over 18.9 million eligible voters. Results from direct voting will be announced within 24 hours post ballot collection as 330,000 security personnel, coordinated by the Nepal Army, ensure a secure election day.

