Mexico's Battle Against the New World Screwworm
Mexico is ramping up efforts to combat the destructive New World screwworm, as urged by President Claudia Sheinbaum. The U.S. has warned of potential restrictions on livestock imports if Mexico doesn't intensify its actions against the pest.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:09 IST
Mexico is intensifying its efforts to tackle the harmful pest known as the New World screwworm, a move highlighted by President Claudia Sheinbaum on Monday.
The urgency of Mexico's actions is underlined by a warning from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, issued on Saturday, which threatens to restrict livestock imports unless more decisive measures are taken against the pest.
This development places pressure on the Mexican government to bolster its response in order to continue smooth trade relations with the United States.
(With inputs from agencies.)
