Left Menu

Mexico's Battle Against the New World Screwworm

Mexico is ramping up efforts to combat the destructive New World screwworm, as urged by President Claudia Sheinbaum. The U.S. has warned of potential restrictions on livestock imports if Mexico doesn't intensify its actions against the pest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:09 IST
Mexico's Battle Against the New World Screwworm

Mexico is intensifying its efforts to tackle the harmful pest known as the New World screwworm, a move highlighted by President Claudia Sheinbaum on Monday.

The urgency of Mexico's actions is underlined by a warning from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, issued on Saturday, which threatens to restrict livestock imports unless more decisive measures are taken against the pest.

This development places pressure on the Mexican government to bolster its response in order to continue smooth trade relations with the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025